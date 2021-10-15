Matrix: Resurrections: Film Has Synopsis and Unpublished Photos Released

Warner Bros. released a new synopsis of The Matrix Resurrections that reveals that the Matrix will be stronger and more dangerous than ever for Keanu Reeves’ character Neo.

It doesn’t give away much of the film’s story, but it does show that the plot is refocused on hacker Thomas Anderson, known as Neo, the Chosen One.

“In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose to enter the rabbit hole once more. Choice, as an illusion, is the only entrance or exit from the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”, states the synopsis.

In addition, unpublished photos of Matrix 4 were also shown. Look:

Producer, co-writer and director Lana Wachowski’s next film is a continuation of the Matrix trilogy – hers and her sister’s – that ran from 1999-2003. Matrix Resurrections is to be released in theaters and on HBO on December 22, 2021.

Previously, the film had gained a trailer that shows Neo back, as well as Carrie-Anne Moss’s return as Trinity. Apparently, Neo was put into a new dream after the end of the third Matrix movie.

The protagonist then begins to realize that something is wrong, and this time, the machines make him take the blue pill. Who must free him is the character Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, a new version of Morpheus, previously played by Laurence Fishburne.