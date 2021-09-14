Matrix Resurrections: Director Explains Why Neo and Trinity Are Resurrected

Matrix Resurrections will bring back protagonists Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). And while this idea may seem confusing at first, it will allow director Lana Wachowski to update some ideas and repurpose others.

However, there is one more reason that made her relive both characters in the new movie. During a panel at the Berlin International Festival of Literature, Lana explained that having Neo and Trinity back helped her to overcome grief after the loss of her parents and a close friend.

“My father died, then a close friend died and then my mother died,” recalled the filmmaker. “I really didn’t know how to process this kind of grief. I hadn’t experienced this up close… You know their lives are going to end and it’s still very difficult. My brain always caught up to my imagination and one night I was crying and I couldn’t sleep, and my brain imagined this whole story. And I couldn’t have my mom and dad, but suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, arguably the two most important characters in my life. It was immediately comforting to have these two characters alive again, and it’s super simple. You can look at it and say, ‘ok, these two people die and ok, bring these two people back to life’. Yes, it worked! It’s simple, and that’s what art does and that’s what stories do, they comfort us.”

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Matrix 4 will feature the return of Jada Pinkett Smith Niobe. Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci and Jessica Henwick complete the cast.

Directed and scripted by Lana Wachowski, Matrix Resurrections hits theaters on December 22 this year.