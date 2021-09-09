Matrix 4 Wins 1st Official Trailer With Many Fight Scenes

Warner Bros. released, this Thursday morning (09), the 1st official trailer of Matrix Resurrections. The production focuses on the story of the protagonist played by Keanu Reeves (Neo) and the reunion with his romantic partner played by Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity).

As with the previous films, the trailer shows that the new film will have plenty of action and choreographed combat scenes. Check out the video subtitled in Portuguese below:

The scenes released today had already been released a few weeks ago to some press vehicles. Among the highlights is confirmation that the enemy Agent Smiths will return. The sentries will also return, but it is not yet known whether in flashback form or in current history.

The feature film will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who is also responsible for the script. The cast will include actors such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Matrix Resurrections opens in Brazilian theaters on December 16, 2021. In the United States, the feature film will arrive in theaters on December 22 and on HBO Max.