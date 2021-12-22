Matrix 4: See When Resurrections Debuts On HBO Max

Matrix Resurrections finally premiered this Wednesday (22) in theaters in several countries around the world, including Brazil. The film is surrounded by expectations, as it has been 18 years since the release of The Matrix Revolutions.

The latest production of the franchise, which is owned by Warner Bros., was also jointly released today on HBO Max in the United States. In Brazil, which has a different movie distribution agreement, the feature film will only be released on January 26, 2022 on Warner’s streaming (remembering that the service may change the date without prior notice. Therefore, this is just one forecast).

As soon as the service was launched in our country, on June 29 this year, the company explained that the films arrive on the internet 35 days after their debut on the giant screens.

And for those who are thinking that watching The Matrix 4 on HBO Max might “spoil” the experience, know that Keanu Reeves himself doesn’t care. In an interview with The Guardian, he said that users can stream it if they want.

“What, are you crazy? Are you going to broadcast the new Matrix on a notebook?”, joked the actor with interviewer Tom Lamont before admitting that, okay, it’s okay to watch it on HBO Max.