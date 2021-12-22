Matrix 4: Resurrections Is The Beginning Of A New Trilogy? Director Responds!

Matrix 4: The announcement of the release of Matrix Resurrections fueled the imagination of fans and critics, especially if this would be a farewell to the series or the beginning of a new trilogy. According to director Lana Wachowski, however, the answer is simple: there is no chance of another two films.

When questioned by the Associated Press (AP Entertainment) on the red carpet at the premiere of Matrix 4 about this possibility, the filmmaker joked, looking away from her producers, before saying “no”.

Ever since her last feature, Wachowski had been saying she wasn’t interested in creating a new sequel: “For 18 years, I told everyone I didn’t want to do another Matrix movie.”

In that same interview, she went back to explaining what inspired her to release The Matrix 4 after nearly two decades. According to the director, the recent death of her parents was the biggest motivation. “I went through a tragedy in my life, my parents passed away and I needed something to help me through the pain. Making up a story in which two people came back to life was healing and comforting.”

About the Matrix franchise

The first film in the Matrix saga was released in 1999 and introduced us to the story of (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Mossa). The sequels were Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003.

In The Matrix 4, Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Mossa) return and are once again locked in the Matrix with no memories of their own past, but, according to the filmmaker, now this universe is even stronger, safer and more dangerous.

In addition to these actors, the new film features the return of Jada Pinkett Smith, with her character Niobe; Daniel Bernhardt, who played agent Johnson, and Lambert Wilson, the Merovingian.

Lawrence Fishburne confirmed in an interview that he will not be in the cast of The Matrix Resurrections, as well as Hugo Weaving’s Agent Smith, due to a conflict of schedules.

Other names who won’t be on this comeback are: Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra, Max Riemelt, Ellen Hollman, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Toby Onwumere and Jonathan Groff.

The movie Matrix 4 opens in Brazilian cinemas this Wednesday (22).