Matrix 4: official film title may have been revealed

The official title of Matrix 4 may have been revealed by one of the make-up artists in the film. Shunika Terry posted a photo on her Instagram, with some gifts she received from director Lana Wachowski and producer James McTeigue, suggesting that the film will be called Matrix: Resurrection.

The image shows her holding what appears to be a book with backstage details and the phrase “during these extraordinary moments, in the production of Matrix: Resurrection”. Check out.

“This is one of the most incredible farewell gifts I’ve ever received from directors. It’s all about the details, baby! Matrix 4 will be coming soon! Thank you so much Lana Wachowski and James McTeigue. This gift came at the perfect time!” Wrote the makeup artist in the publication.

Terry removed her Instagram image, a few hours after posting it and Warner Bros. stated that the official title has not yet been defined by the director. It is common that in large productions, the films get provisional names, to prevent details of the plot from being revealed by mistake.

However, Matrix: Resurrection makes sense with previous franchise titles (Matrix Reloaded and Matrix: Revolutions) and could explain the return of Neo and Trinity. During the events of Matrix: Revolutions, Trinity died during an expedition to the city of machines and Neo sacrificed himself in a final battle with Agent Smith.

Matrix 4 has Lana Wachowski returning as director. She also signs the script alongside Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff join Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the cast. The film hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.