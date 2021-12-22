Matrix 4: Nostalgia And A Lot Of Debauchery Mark The Franchise’s Return

Matrix 4: In a sea of ​​revivals, remakes, adaptations and live-actions of dubious quality, it is increasingly difficult to come across titles that manage to do this with originality, but without losing the essence loved by fans. The good news is that the continuation of one of the biggest sci-fi productions in cinema history opens this Wednesday (22) in theaters and has everything to make you happy.

The Matrix Resurrections, fourth film in the successful franchise created by Lilly and Lana Wachowski, is a powerful continuation and fair ending to the story of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and his entire relentless journey to free humanity from the Matrix. TecMundo has already watched the movie and we confirm: Matrix Resurrections is a plate full of nostalgia, but it should divide fans’ opinions.

Is it metalanguage you want, @?

Although it relies on the classic, and disruptive for the time, slow-motion fight scenes, the “bullet time”, and the “above all-gel-leather” visuals, the script proposes to bring a renewed plot and, above all, totally uninhibited.

The high point of the production is that Matrix Resurrections manages to reinvent itself in a carefree way. It uses and abuses metalanguage to make fun of its very existence — including all the theories, speculations and philosophies surrounding the plot that have been created by fans over the years.

In one of the opening scenes, Neo (who is now a famous game designer and who doesn’t remember his entire saga as The Chosen One), talks to his partner about the direction of his game franchise, focused, of course, on the Matrix . At the meeting, the executive explains that they must create a fourth game for the franchise. “We don’t have a choice, Warner Bros. is going to do a sequel with or without us,” he says.

Filled with nudges like this, the film mocks the industry’s lack of creativity, which has aggressively invested in revivals and remakes of big and profitable franchises in recent years, while still reflecting in an almost comical way about the plot itself.