Matrix 4: Neil Patrick Harris says shooting is limited

Neil Patrick Harris spent part of 2020 involved with the production of Matrix 4. It was the first time that the actor worked with director and screenwriter Lana Wachowski and, during an interview with the Just for Variety podcast, he said he was surprised by the contained manner of filmmaker commanding the film.

“It didn’t seem like a big production because it looked like she was in her comfort zone, which was working in real time, filming with natural light,” commented Harris. “Sometimes, we would sit for an hour, waiting for the clouds to clear, and then she would film everything quickly. You would shoot several pages at a time in 30 minutes and you’re all set ”.

“You might think that a giant movie would be made 100% based on storyboard and computer graphics, and we would be just checking the shots,” continued the actor. “I think she experienced it three times [in the Matrix trilogy], and I think now she wants to do things her way. It wasn’t always that you felt like you were doing something huge because it made everything so contained ”.

Lana Wachowski wrote the screenplay for Matrix 4 with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff join Neil Patrick Harris in the cast.

The film hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.