Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves returns to the series

Since it was announced, Matrix 4 has become one of the most anticipated films, for bringing an important franchise back to theaters. Despite this, director and screenwriter Lana Wachowski has been struggling to keep her work well guarded, and little is known about the script or plot details.

Like Wachowski, the cast of the film is also avoiding talking about production, as recently happened to Keanu Reeves, who returns to the Matrix universe as Neo. During an interview to promote his latest work, Bill & Ted: Face the Music, the actor was asked what we can expect from the new science fiction film.

“Screenwriter and director Lana Wachowski created a beautiful story and a beautiful script. And I am very grateful to be here and to be part of this story ”, commented the actor, being careful not to speak more than he should about the production. He even joked saying “I kind of answered your question, without answering your question”.

In addition to Reeves, Matrix 4 will have the return of Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. The cast will also be attended by Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Jessica Henwick. Lana Wachowski signs the script alongside David Mitchell (That Mitchell and Webb Look) and Aleksandar Hemon (Sense8).

Matrix 4 had its filming suspended in March 2020 due to the new coronavirus pandemic, however, production resumed in late June. The feature is expected to hit theaters on April 1, 2022.



