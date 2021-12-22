Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves Jokes About Film on HBO Max

Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves made a comment mocking the release of Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max. The actor had a profile published in The Guardian newspaper, in which he was asked about the option to watch the film on the Warner Bros. streaming platform.

“Dude? Don’t stream this movie… Don’t stream this movie. What are you? Crazy? Are you going to watch the new Matrix on a laptop?” , of course, you can stream it if you need to.”

Matrix 4 is the latest Warner film planned to be released simultaneously in cinema and streaming. The film also marks Reeves’ return to the role of Neo, as the hacker who will have the mission to destroy the Matrix. For that, he will need the help of an old acquaintance, Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss).

The cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jada Pinkett Smith. Lana Wachowski directs the film, as well as signing the screenplay alongside David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Matrix Resurrections premieres today, December 22, worldwide.