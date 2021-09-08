Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves is Back As Neo in New Teasers

Matrix Resurrections received several teasers this Tuesday (7th), when Warner Bros. has released previews that show the return of Keanu Reeves (John Wick 3: Parabellum) as the protagonist Neo. 10 am

While it’s possible to see several new short sequences from the upcoming movie, watching them all isn’t exactly a quick task. Unlike traditional teasers, to get a taste of what’s to come in the next Matrix you have to go to the ‘What is the Matrix’ website and choose between the blue and red pills several times.

Depending on the color chosen and the time of day, each click offers one of the more than 180,000 videos available, a full plate for those who can barely stand the craving for the full trailer.

Both pills show some scenes, all very short, interspersed with the classic black background with green characters sliding across the screen. The biggest difference is the narration: the red one, the same one Neo chose before being released from the simulation, has Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman); while the blue one is narrated by Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother).

According to scenes shown at CinemaCon (via Screen Rant), Harris is expected to play Neo’s therapist in the simulation. Abdul-Mateen’s character is rumored to be a younger version of Morpheus (originally played by Laurence Fishburne), Neo’s mentor.

Matrix 4 will see Carrie-Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith return to their roles as Trinity and Niobe, respectively. Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick and Christina Ricci complete the cast.

Written and Directed by Lana Wachowski, Matrix Resurrections is set for release on December 22 this year.