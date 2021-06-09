Matrix 4: Christina Ricci Will Be in The Next Film in The Franchise

The Matrix 4 film added Christina Ricci (The Addams Family) to its cast, in an as-yet-unreleased role. According to information from Collider, her lineup was revealed in a Warner Bros. press release. and will arrange the meeting of the actress with director Lana Wachowski, who have already worked together on Speed ​​Racer (2008).

As a result, Ricci joins the veteran cast of Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie Ann-Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett-Smith (Niobe), Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson) and Lambert Wilson (Merovingius). In addition to these, new names have also been confirmed, such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Jonathan Groff.

The fourth installment of the Neo saga in theaters has yet to gain an official title and details about the story of the new feature are scarce, but it is known that it will follow the franchise’s chronology of events that began in 1999. Matrix 4 will hit the big screen and HBO Max on December 22, 2022.

In Brazil, the complete trilogy already released is available on Netflix and Vivo Play, while the first movie can also be watched on Telecine.