Matrix 4: Actress Talks About Her Preparation For The Film

Matrix 4: After nearly 20 years, a new movie in the Matrix franchise will hit theaters. And according to Jessica Yu Li Henwick, it should have good action scenes. The actress, who has not yet had her role confirmed in the sequel, said she had prepared a lot for the feature, but she still doesn’t know how many of the scenes she shot will be in the film.

“I haven’t seen any cuts from the movie, so I don’t know what’s in it and what’s left out, but I trained every day for months,” explained the actress. “Some cast members didn’t have any action scenes and were very sad. How can you be in The Matrix and not do any of the good stuff?”

The actress also commented that The Matrix is ​​one of her favorite franchises and what things in the universe would like to have.

“I grew up thinking The Matrix was the coolest thing ever,” said Henwick. “Bullet-time, the multiple agents, the pills and the rabbit! When I signed up, I said the three things I wanted were a leather jacket, sunglasses, and some metallic thread. I got two of the three — I’ll let you guess which ones.”

Matrix 4 features Lana Wachowski’s return to directing. She also writes the script alongside Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell (both from the Sense8 series). Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff join Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the cast. The film hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.