Matebook X Pro 2021 was introduced!

Huawei has officially introduced the Matebook X Pro 2021 in the digital launch he has realized today. The new top segment laptop model using Intel 11th generation processor attracted attention with its strong hardware.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 Design

The Matebook X Pro 2021 is interested in the Matebook X Pro 2021 stylish design. 3: 2 aspect ratio, smooth and elegant metal body, ultra-narrow frames and 3K ultra HUAWEI FullView screen entered the appearance of the device. In this way, the laptop model has accessed a comfortable use as at least mobile devices.

Huawei prepared a lightweight and thin body design to be carried more comfortably, collected plus points with full-size backlit keyboard system. At the same time, Huawei’s new laptop has also revealed the difference as the device with the first finger movement in the world. The technology supports that you can quickly get screenshot by sliding down your three fingers. This innovation of efficiency is also automatically defining the texts in the screenshots and convert them to the text.

Another important consideration of the design was the computer embedded camera system. In order to offer users a wider view, Huawei hides on the keyboard, Huawei, which hides the keyboard, is the forefront of the security in the internet environment. At the same time, the camera, which is considered to be accessed to a more practical use, it prefers to view the users from the top as we are accustomed to the lower angle.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 Features

The thin and lightweight notebook computer model is supported by the 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors with Intel Iris XE graphics card. Multiple task efficiency, faster image processing and providing more fluent game playing experience than the previous generation, this hardware device is carried to the top levels.

With long battery life, Huawei Matebook X Pro 2021 is fully charging 56 wh the battery in 100 minutes. The handy battery system that helps your daily work up to 11 hours, while giving 10 hours of navigation support in web environments; It serves 1080p video on 10 hours. The charging device of the device is designed in a comfortable portable manner as well as 160 grams.

The expected Huawei Laptop model takes advantage of Wi-Fi 6 with 2400Mbps and 160 MHz bandwidth. The device that creates an impressive sound experience with the setup of the four speaker, also provides double microphone support for comfortable sound purchases from long distance. The multi-screen cooperation feature is updated on the new device; It is now easier to view multiple phone applications on your computer.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 Price

The price of Huawei Mate X Pro 2021 officially introduced to all the technical details today is not yet explained. The expected device will only be able to see the Huawei Online Store with Matebook D15 and MateBook 14 in April or May.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 Technical Specifications

– Processor: Intel Core i5-1135g7 / Intel Core i7-1165g7

– Video Card: Intel Iris Xe

– Display: 13.9 inch LTPS, 260PPI, 3000 × 2000 pixel resolution

– Storage: 512GB PCle NVME SSD / 1TB PCIe NVME SSD (for i7 version)

– Memory: 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHZ

– Connection Technologies: Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6, IEEE 802.11A / b / g / n / AC / AX, 2.4GHz & 5GHz, 2 × 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1

– Battery: 56 wh

– Additional Features: Fingerprint reader, Huawei Share, pop-up webcam, keyboard backlighting

– Operating System: Windows 10

– size and weight: 217 x 304 x 14.6 mm; 1.33 kg