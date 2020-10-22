Mate 40 Pro has become the new leader of DxOMark!

Mate 40 Pro, a member of the new Huawei Mate family introduced today, scored high in the DxOMark test, topping the list. DxOMark gave 104 points to the front camera of the device.

The device’s video capture score was announced as 116, making it the best video recording phone.

Mate 40 Pro has become the new leader of the DxOMark charts!

On the front of Huawei’s new flagship Mate 40 Pro, there is a camera with a resolution of 13 Megapixels f / 2.4. On the main camera side, there are 3 cameras: LEICA made 50 Megapixel f / 1.9 main camera, 20 Megapixel f / 1.8 ultra wide angle camera and 5x periscope zoom and 12 Megapixel f / 3.4 telephoto camera with OIS support.

According to DxOMark’s scoring, the Mate 40 Pro’s rear camera gets 140 points in photography, 88 points in zoom and 116 points in video shooting. Huawei’s new flagship offers a photographic experience close to a DSLR camera quality, including good exposure, wide dynamic range and accurate colors that ensure beautiful skin tones in all conditions.

With a video score of 116, the Mate 40 Pro is also at the top of the motion pictures category. Huawei’s 4K images show good detail and low noise levels in all situations. The color is also nice and the automatic white balance system works well and adapts seamlessly to lighting changes.

With a DxOMark Selfie overall score of 104, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro became a new number in our front camera rankings, outperforming its friend P40 Pro by one point and Asus ZenFone 7 Pro by three points. It also reached the highest photography sub-score ever with 110 points.

Tested with 4K resolution and 30 frames per second, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro also performs exceptionally in video tests, with 96 points matching the score of the current leader Asus ZenFone 7 Pro in this category. Selfie video clips show pleasant colors with good face exposure and accurate white balance in most situations. The camera records similarly good details in bright outdoor light and typical indoor lighting.

However, there is some loss of detail in low light. Noise can be seen in video clips indoors and in low light. As in photo mode, the lens’s large depth of field helps keep objects in focus at various distances.



