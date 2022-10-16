Match Report: Manchester United — Newcastle United 0:0

Manchester United drew 0-0 at home with Newcastle United due to the disappointing performance of the Reds.

United had their first chance in the half, but Fred’s shot missed.

It was a sloppy start to the game, United made defensive mistakes, but fortunately Newcastle didn’t punish them.

Sancho had a chance, but not too different from Fred’s chance, the hosts did not hit the target.

However, it wasn’t all United, as Newcastle tried to create their own chances, Guimaraes struck from close range, but de Gea was there to save it.

It was from end to end, but neither side could break the dead-end lock. Trippier struck a powerful blow in favor of Newcastle after about half an hour, but he was blocked by the defense of the Reds.

On the other hand, Shaw made a beautiful pass to Ronaldo, but the Portuguese was offside.

Shortly before the break, Fernandes was close to scoring, but his header after the overhang of Dalot went just over the crossbar.

There was no goal at half-time, it would have been a big talk for Ten Haga’s team.

The second half started almost the same way as the first one ended: both teams had half chances in the first five minutes. Firstly, Callum Wilson’s shot missed the target, while Ronaldo was again offside, and a few moments later shot past the target.

Shortly before the hour struck, United shouted well for a penalty as Sancho stood on his foot, but VAR said there would be no penalty, which caused a storm of indignation from the fans.

United moved forward, but it seemed they could not break the Newcastle defense.

With ten minutes left on the clock, the Reds got scared when Almiron almost scored after giving a corner, but his left-foot shot flew high and past.

Rashford, who came on as a substitute, had a chance from a free kick, but he again missed the target.

It was a disappointing result for the Reds, as they finished 0-0 at home.

Team: De Gea, Dalot, Fred, Casemiro, Ronaldo (Rashford, 72), Sancho, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Anthony, Fernandes