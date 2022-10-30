Match Report: Everton, Women 0:3, Manchester United, Women

Manchester United beat Everton and returned to the top of the WSL.

The first half started and United were fighting for Everton. The first chance presented itself in the first five minutes, but Parris was offside.

Thune had his first real chance, but he was just above the bar.

The breakthrough occurred in just 13 minutes. Galton headed the ball to Parris, who punched it into the bottom left corner.

Everton had a strange attacking attack and George’s shot from an acute angle was well deflected by Earps.

Galton knocked on the door and forced the Everton goalkeeper to make a save.

Half an hour later, Everton launched an attack again, and Erps came to the aid of United, who saved him from penetrating into the bottom corner.

The Reds hoped to increase the distance between themselves and the Toffees before the break, but when Thune made a pass against Parris, the flag went up because of offside.

The second half began, and Galton knocked on the door again with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area, which was slightly off target.

But a few moments later Galton struck a blow from the penalty area into the bottom corner. Hayley Ladd recorded an assist.

Parris could have increased United’s score, but she was offside again.

However, Hayley Ladd, who had a great game, increased the score as Garcia gave her the ball and she smashed it into the upper left corner.

Russo came on as a substitute due to injury, and she had a chance almost from the first shot, but it was high and wide.

Everton had their chances in the second half, but Erps showed why she is the number one in England.

It was a convincing victory for the Reds, who returned to first place in the league after the final whistle.

Team: Earps, Torisdottir, Blundell, Turner, Le Tissier, Ladd, Galton, Zelem, Thune, Parris, Garcia