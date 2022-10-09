Match Report: Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester United recovered from the derby defeat by defeating Everton 2-1. It was a bad start for the Reds, who were lagging behind from the start as Everton moved forward. During the first five minutes, the Toffees took the lead. . Casemiro’s mistake gave Everton a chance and they took it. Iwobi shot a rocket into the nine and the blind de Gea could not reach him with his hand.

United’s first chance was presented by Eriksen, but his shot was well blocked.

It was Anthony, who continued his goal of the game record, who equalized the score in the 15th minute. Everton lost the ball on the halfway line and United reacted quickly, Anthony had a great run and Martial picked him out. Anthony managed to calmly punch the ball past the goalkeeper.

Then United had their tails up and they dominated possession. Martial’s chance was smothered by Pickford, but they kept knocking on the door.

Martial, who reportedly limped off before the game, was replaced by Ronaldo midway through the first half.

Everton almost had a chance when United moved forward and the block fell into the path of the home side’s attacking line, but de Gea read it well, jumping out of his area to clear it.

United thought they had taken the lead when the ball was spinning in the penalty area, Fernandes punched it and it deflected into the net, but it was ruled out due to offside in the build-up.

This woke up Everton, who tried to organize their own attack, but their chances ran out pretty quickly.

Casemiro lost the ball in the attacking half of the Everton pitch, but, not wanting to repeat his last mistake, quickly played it back and spotted Ronaldo running, who managed to score his 700th goal for the club.

United started the second half the same way they finished the first – a thirst for new goals!

United worked out an early corner well, but Anthony’s shot didn’t catch anyone and bounced past.

United lost the ball and it went to Iwobi, who ran down the flank, but Shaw bounced back and returned possession to the Reds well.

However, there was a shift in momentum when Everton started to grow in the second half, feeding some good goals into the penalty area, but fortunately United defended well.

Everton’s corner hit Onana’s head, but his attempt went over the crossbar.

At the other end, Fernades with a good one-two with Rashford then tried to find Ronaldo with the outside of the boot, but Pickford was ready for danger and managed to intercept the pass.

Another chance for the visitors came when Ronaldo played the ball to Eriksen, but his shot flew over the goal.

Rashford thought he had increased United’s advantage, but VAR intervened and ruled him out because of a questionable handball.

In stoppage time, Everton almost equalized after a shot, but de Gea touched it with his fingertips to knock the ball off Onana’s head.

United held on, as Everton were given corner after corner in the last minutes, and Pickford went out for three of them.

The spectators breathed a sigh of relief when the final whistle sounded, and United climbed to fifth place, one point behind the Champions League place.

Team: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen (McTominay, 83), Anthony (Varane, 93), Fernandes, Rashford, Martial (Ronaldo, 28)