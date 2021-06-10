Masters of the Universe: Revelation Wins 1st Trailer; Check Out

Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Netflix released this Thursday (10) the trailer for the cartoon Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The premiere is scheduled for July 23rd. Check out:

the trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation has everything: swords, skeletons, '80s synth, steampunk horses, every color visible to the human eye, and, of course, Mark Hamill. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/cFsLvogp4v — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

The video was released during Netflix’s special event, Geeked Week.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a Netflix project in partnership with Mattel Television. Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond) and Rob David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) are the executive producers of the show, which has Bryan Q. Miller (Smallville) as showrunner.