Masters Of The Universe Revelation: Netflix Shares The First Images

Masters Of The Universe Revelation: The popular streaming platform publishes numerous images of the new animated series based on Masters of the Universe by Kevin Smith. Masters of the Universe Revelation, the new Netflix animated series based on the popular Masters of the Universe franchise by filmmaker, screenwriter and actor Kevin Smith, has presented its first images, as well as its release date on the popular streaming platform. This has been presented by its own director, confirming that the direct continuation of the original series from the 80s will be available on July 23, at least its first part consisting of five episodes.

He-Man returns to the small screen in July

Thus, those in charge of the animation of the successful Netflix series Castlevania have been in charge of this new series that follows the events of the original work of the mid-eighties, an adaptation by a Kevin Smith who claims to feel very satisfied and rating it as “top five of my favorite projects”. But it is also that Smith himself explains to Entertainment Weekly that they have approached the Masters of the Universe from a more mature point of view, betting on richer stories.

“It’s not just that these two guys [referring to He-Man and Skeletor] have been trying to hit each other for decades. We have to tell stories of abuse. We have to tell stories of isolation, of pain. We use these characters since they exist, and most people consider them toys or action figures, to tell incredibly human stories set in a very inhuman world, “explains Smith.

With a cast headed by Mark Hamill as Skeletor and Chris Wood as He-Man, we find other names such as Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Alan Oppenheimer. (the original Skeletor) as Moss Man, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms or Griffin Newman as Orc, among many others.

Masters of the Universe Revelation premieres on Netflix on July 23 with its first 5 episodes.