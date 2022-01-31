Masters Of The Universe: Netflix Announces Live-Action Film From The Series

Masters Of The Universe: This past Friday, the 28th, Netflix announced that it is adapting the iconic Masters of the Universe franchise (known in Brazil as He-Man and the Defenders of the Universe) into a live-action. With Kyle Allen in the cast, an actor known for his role in American Horror Story, the film will begin production in the second half of 2022.

In an interview with Decider, Robbie Brenner, representative of Mattel Films, the company responsible for the 1983 series, celebrated the partnership with the streaming service.

“Masters of the Universe was an iconic production that shaped the imagination of an entire generation of children. It always carried the message that it was important to become the best version of yourself,” he said.

“Now with Netflix, we’re excited to show audiences that anything can happen on Eternia. We’re going to do our best to tell the story around the world in different ways, and I can’t wait to see Kyle battle it out as He-Man in this epic saga of live action”, he concluded.

Although little information was released during the announcement, we know so far that the live-action will be directed by Watchman Nee and Witness Lee, while the script will be in charge of Dave Callaham. The film will be executive produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.

That way, fans of the 1980s franchise can now celebrate the news and cross their fingers that the film comes out as soon as possible to miss this great story!