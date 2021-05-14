Masters Of The Universe: He-Man Is Back In New Netflix Series

Masters Of The Universe: Netflix and Mattel Television released the first images and debut date for Masters of the Universe – Saving Eternia, He-Man’s new animation. The series will be divided into 2 parts, with the launch of the first on July 23 on the streaming service, consisting of 5 episodes. It will serve as a direct continuation of the classic design of the 1980s and will have the look inspired by the original work.

The attraction will be directed by Kevin Smith, a well-known fan of the franchise and who will also act as a showrunner. The title is described as a love letter to the people who followed the eighteenth-century series, but it will also seek innovations – in terms of plot – to present the history of this universe to a new generation.

The designs were made by Powerhouse Animation Studios, a company that has been working with Netflix since the launch of Castlevania.

“From the point of view of the narrative, our program will be a continuation of the animation series of the 80s, shown between 1983 and 1985. We will approach the mythology and the original characters, by revisiting and deepening some of the unsolved stories [at the time that went to the air] ”, commented Smith in a note released by the Collider website.

“Regarding the look, we made the decision to use the Masters of the Universe toy line to inspire us. Mattel owns the entire huge catalog of this work of art, so we wanted production to start showing [an on-screen adaptation] of these pieces to honor [their legacy], ”he added.