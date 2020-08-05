‘Mastermind’ who hacked Twitter is linked to murder

Considered as the young ‘mastermind’ accused of hacking Twitter has been linked to a home robbery that ended in murder.

According to police reports, the Florida teenager accused of participating in the bitcoin scam that occurred on Twitter last month, when they managed to hack several of the world’s highest-profile accounts, is linked to an attempted robbery. which ended in a shooting and homicide.

An investigation by the Tampa Bay Times found that 17-year-old Graham Ivan Clark, whom police accredit as one of the “masterminds” of the scam, was also named in the robbery case seven months ago where a teenager was killed and another wounded.

Teenage hacker suspected killer?

The violent incident took place in January when two teenagers from Tampa’s Gaither High School stormed an apartment, one of them with a pistol in hand, with which he started a shooting that ended up killing a young man as well as injuring another.

It turn out the massive Twitter hacker who gained access to high-profile user accounts including Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Elon Musk was not Russians or North Koreans but 17 years old American citizen Graham Ivan Clark. pic.twitter.com/5fauztUxDa — Selami Haktan (Eng) (@slmhktn_eng) July 31, 2020

At the time, two teenagers were arrested in the same building and are still suspects in the incident.

A local state attorney noted that while Graham Ivan Clark “was not in the apartment when the shooting occurred,” his involvement in other investigations has come to light after becoming “the mastermind of a sophisticated global fraud.”

Clark is one of three people charged in connection with the Twitter hack, which was one of the most serious security breaches in the platform’s history, which saw the profiles of people like Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and many more kidnapped to fraudulently request bitcoin payments.

The scam’s perpetrators apparently sold access to some of the accounts, and Twitter had to take the drastic step of temporarily suspending all verified accounts while establishing what had happened and trying to secure what had been violated.

Clark now faces 30 felony charges in the case. Two other men, Nima Fazeli, 22, and Mason Sheppard, 19, are accused of profiting from the attack and have been charged in federal court in California.



