Mastercard Starts Investigation on Pornhub for Child Abuse

Mastercard announced that they started an investigation on Pornhub after allegations of child abuse and sexual assault against women in its videos.

The US financial company Mastercard announced that it has initiated an investigation for child abuse and sexual assault in the videos it publishes for Pornhub, one of the world’s largest pornographic content platforms.

In the statements made by Mastercard as of yesterday, Nicholas Kristof stated in his column in the New York Times that there are videos of sexual assault against unconscious women and children on Pornhub and that they investigated these allegations against Pornhub.com.

“It’s not about pornography, it’s about rape.”

In an article titled “Pornhub’s children,” Nicholas Kristof said, “It’s not about pornography, it’s about rape. Admit it was unscrupulous to encourage attacks on children or anyone without their consent. ”

On the other hand, Pornhub denies the allegations firmly. “The claim that we allow CSAM (child sexual abuse material) is irresponsible and clearly not true.” used the expressions.

Call from billionaire investor to Mastercard and Visa

Bill Ackman, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, invited Mastercard and Visa to temporarily suspend payments to Pornhub.

Ackman invited American Express to act on the issue, even though cards were not accepted on the site, and American Express was content with reminding that they had a global policy prohibiting the use of their cards on adult content websites.



