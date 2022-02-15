Master Trader: I’m Collecting From These 3 Altcoins In The Falling Market!

The bitcoin and altcoin market has experienced significant declines since the beginning of 2022. While many investors viewed the market with distrust, some preferred to invest in promising projects at low prices. One of them was the cryptocurrency expert MoneyZG. In his latest video on his Youtube channel, MoneyZG shared 3 altcoins that he plans to continue to buy despite the decline in the market.

MoneyZG buys these 3 altcoin projects on the decline

MoneyZG stated that “nothing is guaranteed in the cryptocurrency world, but there are projects that it believes have a lot of growth potential in the medium and long term.” During the video, the expert name talked about the following 3 coins and shared his comments.

Solana (SOL): Solana’s primary purpose is to solve common problems of crypto-asset systems such as speed, scalability, and high cost. The expert points out that Solana is growing faster than its rival Ethereum and is solving scalability problems much faster. Also speaking of Solana’s active ecosystem, the expert points to NFT collections on the network. Apart from that, Solana has more than 30 big investors. It raised $314 million at its last fundraising event led by Andreessen Horowitz. According to the expert, this indicates that Solana has a lot of funds for development.

Phantom (FTM): Secondly, talking about the Fantom investment, the expert states that FTM is “very cheap” unlike the others. It is also noted that Fantom, which uses another technology called DAG instead of Blockchain, has a low market value of $ 5 billion compared to others. It is also stated that the total value currently locked in the network is almost double its market value ($9.35 billion). MoneyZG says this project has been in its portfolio for a long time.

Secret (SCRT): Noting the purpose of Secret, the privacy-focused altcoin, to have an untraceable, fully private Blockchain, the expert thinks Secret is an excellent bet, apart from the problem of how to communicate with governments. Talking about the market value of 1 billion dollars, the expert states that he will continue to buy even if there is a decrease and says that the price is reasonable.