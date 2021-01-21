Master of None: will have season 3 after a 4-year break

The year 2021 has already started with a big positive surprise for Master of None fans. The series, which has been on hiatus since 2017, is expected to return for a 3rd season. The information is that the productions have already started and the recordings must take place in England.

The return of the Master of None series on Netflix

The first information about the return of the series was released by the British website Chortle. What is known is that the series should resume recording in 2021.

That’s because the report comments that creators Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang had already started filming the new season in mid-2020, but had to stop because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Ansari himself warned, back in 2017, that the 3rd season should be delayed because he would need to become a different person to be able to produce something new. It seems that time has finally come.

Collider presents that the new season will take place in England and will have actress Naomi Ackie (The End of the F *** ing World) as Dev Shah’s new love interest.

Naomi Ackie as Bonnie in The End of the F *** ing World.

About the Master of None series

Master of None is a series created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang. Ansari also plays the role of Dev Shah, the protagonist of the series, who is a 30-year-old man who has been through various amorous, professional and cultural experiences.

The initial two seasons of the comedy were a huge success, guaranteeing an Emmy for Best Screenplay in a Comedy Series in 2017, and 5 more nominations in the 2016 and 2017 awards.

It is not yet known when the third season of Master of None will premiere on Netflix, but we are looking forward to it!