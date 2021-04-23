Master of None: Season 3 may premiere in May on Netflix

Master of None: After four years of waiting, fans of Master of None can now celebrate! After all, Netflix has finally confirmed that the third season of the series will be streaming very soon.

Through its official Twitter account, the platform also released other important releases, such as the new seasons of Quem Matou Sara? and Lucifer, who return in May.

The series was created by Aziz Ansari with Alan Yang. However, what most caught the attention of viewers was its somewhat unusual distribution, given that the first season was released in mid-2015 and the second season only reached Netflix two years later.

However, expectations are high for the development of the new episodes. The 3rd season of Master of None is expected to give Denise (Lena Waithe) a lot of focus. Some previous news even guaranteed that actress Naomi Ackie would join the cast.

Master of None: controversies may have reinforced hiatus of Netflix series

Even with the important awards that the series received in 2017, some controversies may have reinforced the production gap on Netflix. In this sense, it is worth mentioning that Aziz Ansari was accused of sexual harassment in 2018, with a story that went viral on the internet.

Although some colleagues, such as Bari Weiss and Caitlin Flanagan, defended him, the actor and screenwriter also went on hiatus and even moved to London. In 2019, he started a stand-up tour, broadcast as a special on Netflix, directed by filmmaker Spike Jonze.

“From time to time, I also felt ashamed. And I still felt terrible that this person felt that way,” Ansari revealed to the audience on the tour.

Let’s wait for the Master of None season 3 premiere!