Master of None: Netflix finally announces a season 3!

The Netflix streaming platform announces a third season of the Master of None series. We tell you everything!

Master of None is back on Netflix for an unprecedented 3rd season!

4 years ago, Netflix subscribers discovered the 2nd season of the Master of None series. At the time of its release, Aziz Ansari had made it clear that he would take his time for a possible Season 3.

Indeed, he told media outlet Vulture in 2017 that he wanted to focus a little more on his personal life. “I need to move on in my life, have a serious relationship, have kids, and maybe then start thinking about it,” admitted the actor and master of none writer.

And he didn’t lie! It is therefore 4 years after the release of season 2 that Netflix finally announces a third chapter of the series. In fact, the shooting should take place in London according to Chortle!

MASTER OF NONE: A 3RD SEASON UNDER PRODUCTION

So it’s official, the 3rd season of Master of None is underway. Filming started last spring before taking a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic! Without surprise.

On the casting side, actress Lena Waithe is expected to reprise the role of Denise. But the Master of None team also welcomes a new recruit.

It is indeed the British actress Naomi Ackie. The latter had starred in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

She was also cast to play singer Whitney Houston in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. The young woman therefore joins the cast of the Netflix series to embody Dev’s latest amorous conquest.

Remember that the first two seasons of the series were very successful. Indeed, she was awarded 3 Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for Best Actor for Aziz Ansari in 2018.

So we can’t wait to know more about the rest of the series.