Master Muten Roshi will join Dragon Ball FighterZ

The defendant character will join the ranks of the Arc System Works video game this September as Dragon Ball FighterZ Pass 3.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has confirmed that Master Muten Roshi will arrive in Dragon Ball FighterZ this September. The acclaimed character, one of the most demanded by the community since before the game even came out, will be part of the Arc System Works roster of characters as part of FighterZ Pass 3. His availability will not be required.

Those who have the third season pass of Dragon Ball FighterZ will be able to play, as always, a couple of days before with it regarding if we buy each fighter separately; although the exact date of the update has not been detailed. The announcement has been accompanied by the respective presentation trailer to know all its skills in full gameplay.

The martial arts master par excellence of the Dragon Ball canon will present his credentials with movements that, as usual in the Japanese studio, will faithfully replicate what we saw in the manga and anime. Its launch will occur on all platforms where the game is available: PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Dragon Ball FighterZ and its FighterZ Pass 3; two characters remain pending

The third season of Dragon Ball FighterZ initially began with Kefla and then saw the addition of Goku Ultra Instinct last May. FighterZ Pass 3 players will have to wait to find out the identity of the other two characters after Muten Roshi’s announcement.

MeriStation has recently been able to interview Shanks, a new Red Bull athlete and Vodafone Giants player; the best Dragon Ball FighterZ player in Spain and the first national Top-8 in EVO history.

Dragon Ball FighterZ was released in 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With more than 5 million units sold, the title has catapulted itself as one of the greatest hits of the fighting genre in the current generation.



