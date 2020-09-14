Master Muten Roshi prepares his arrival in a new video

Arc System Works presents the repertoire of movements of the mythical character in the game before its launch; two days before with the FighterZ Pass.

Master Muten Roshi has everything ready to debut in Dragon Ball FighterZ. The mythical character, one of the most celebrated additions to the Arc System Works game to date, has been seen in a new trailer of just over a minute where he displays his selection of attacks in the game. It arrives this September 18.

As we see, the characteristic Kame Hame Ha with which several generations grew up will not be missing, as well as his Dragon Rush, while the Super Dash seems absent. Muten Roshi’s anatomical shape has been modeled for the occasion, with his muscle hypertrophy included at necessary moments.

All those who have bought or buy the FighterZ Pass 3 (19.99 euros with access to 5 additional downloadable characters) will be able to access Muten Roshi on September 16; Those who buy the fighter separately will have to wait until September 18 to be able to use it in the game, including online multiplayer games.

Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Pass 3: Season 3 Continues

The third season of Dragon Ball FighterZ premiered months ago with Kefla, then it was Goku Ultra Instinct who joined the squad last May. The next contender to join the list is none other than Master Muten Roshi, but as we say it will not be the last: there are two more characters pending to be revealed. Although there are many postulated by the community, the truth is that their identity is still unknown.

Dragon Ball FighterZ was released globally in 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With cumulative sales of more than 5 million units sold around the globe, the Arc System Works title has established itself as one of the greatest hits in the fighting genre of this generation.



