Master Chief Collection: X / S upgradeable

Microsoft released on Tuesday the 17th a new update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, containing visual enhancements for the Xbox Series X / S and bug and bug fixes. Now, players will have access to six completely revamped games, with support for several state-of-the-art technologies.

According to the update description, The Master Chief Collection runs at twice the frame rate of the Xbox One, now with 120 fps, which will be compatible with 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X and 1080p on the Xbox Series S. Plus, all games of the collection will have support for HDR technology and personalized field of view (FOV), being possible to frame the screen in the way that players prefer.

The latest generation version will also run local and online multiplayer modes at a constant rate of 60 fps and will include a number of performance improvements.

The new generation upgrade from Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now available for Xbox Series X / S players and can be done for free, via Smart Delivery, for players who have the collection on their Xbox One version. the collection is accessible via Xbox Game Pass as well.



