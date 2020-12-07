Master Chief, a space cat DJ in the Xbox Series X trailer

Xbox presents an imaginative new announcement for its next-generation console from the director of Thor: Love and Thunder titled Lucid Odyssey.

Taika Waititi has done it again; and is that the popular New Zealand filmmaker, author of films such as Thor: Ragnarok or the next Thor: Love and Thunder and a future new Star Wars film, among other film and television projects such as the celebrated last episode of the first season of The Mandalorian, is responsible for a hilarious new Xbox ad in which, in theory, Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s next-generation console, is announced. And we say “in theory” because the ad barely shows the console, being a kind of imaginative video clip at best with a cameo included from a very particular Master Chief.

The dreams of the streamer MoonLiteWolf

Thus, and through an ad-trailer titled Lucid Odyssey, Waititi unleashes his particular creative personality to present a video clip as personal as it is surprising. And it is that this small advertising piece tells us the dreams of the streamer MoonLiteWolf, leading to a kind of dream world based on the new Xbox. All this impregnated by the characteristic sense of humor of the filmmaker.

So much so, that under the peculiar vision of Waititi and content creator MoonLiteWolf, the Master Chief finally reveals his identity, which is none other than that of an intergalactic DJ cat; All very Taika Waititi style, of course. Truly, this is an announcement not to be missed and that you can see heading this very news.

Recently, Microsoft offered us its Christmas ad for these holidays, also with a very sly personality through the adventures of the dog Rufus and his furry colleagues, with a cameo of the fireproof Master Chief included.

Do not miss our complete analysis of Xbox Series X, the most powerful console on the market and Microsoft’s commitment to the new generation of consoles.



