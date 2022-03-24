Master Analyst Shares Altcoins That He Expects Tough Actions!

Known as “bozok6” on Twitter, Bozokcoin shared his expectations for various altcoin projects. Before starting the article, it is worth noting that these are only estimates and do not carry any certainty. Bozokcoin also underlines that it “never gives investment advice”. Here are the details…

Bozokcoin drew attention to these altcoin projects

In a tweet he shared recently, the analyst, who has over 148.3 thousand followers, talked about Voxies (VOXEL), which is among the new coins, and stated that he expects “hard moves”. On the other hand, he said that the Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) is “preparing to take action” and “there is an upward trend”. He described the $5.55 levels as “nice spots” for the coin.

So, what are the coins the analyst is talking about? First of all, Voxie Tactics is a free-to-play 3D-based RPG game designed in a retro style. The developers of this virtual universe drew inspiration from classic tactical games of the 1990s and 2000s, but kept modern game mechanics and updates in mind. The game offers two main game modes called Exploration and Combat, which incorporate the gameplay mechanics inherent in RPG games. VOXEL is changing hands at $1.4 at the time of writing

Analyst expects rise for BENQI

On the other hand, Unifi Protocol DAO is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. Launched in 2020, the network aims to bring modern technology to the world of finance. Unifi Protocol DAO offers users the ability to develop DeFi solutions for their businesses, using the innate security and decentralization features of Blockchain technology and the automation of smart contracts. UNFI is changing hands at $5.73 at the time of writing.

As Somanews, as we have previously reported, Bozokcoin said that the project named Benqi (QI) could be one of the coins that can rise. The analyst said, “For those who can evaluate what I have written, there is the QI coin that I see right now. In the last 6 months, almost all of the coins traded on Binance are at the bottom and they are taking action in turn… The reaction of coins like SLP and JASMY from the bottom is obvious….QI coin too. It could be one of them,” he said. BENQI is changing hands at $0.0609 at the time of writing.