Massive SHIB Whale Identify Its New Prey: These Altcoins!

As the leading altcoin Ethereum (ETH) rallied again above $3,000, the 3rd largest Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale, $2.29 million worth of ETH was purchased, as whale watching platform WhaleStats reported.

Big SHIB whale collected from these altcoins

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, rose 6.26% to $3,115 in the last 24 hours, while a SHIB whale, which holds the bulk of its portfolio in ETH, bought more Ethereum to add to its stash.

Meanwhile, the number of non-zero ETH wallets has reached a new milestone of 75,154,121, according to a recent Glassnode tweet. As reported by WhaleStats, an on-chain data service provider that tracks the top 1,000 whales on various Blockchain platforms, the whale known as ‘Light’ (third place on the WhaleStats list) has bought a massive $2,294,175 worth of Ethereum and has 761 ETH more in its stash. added.

ETH is ‘Light’s largest holding and accounts for 48.71% of its portfolio (ETH at $194.69552). The second-largest holding of this investor is Binance chain-based Bitcoin (BTCB) worth $99,942,821 which makes up 25% of his portfolio. The Shiba Inu (SHIB), on the other hand, is the third largest cryptocurrency out there. The share of the second largest cryptocurrency is 5.81%, which is equivalent to $23,223,612.

Other cryptocurrencies the whale holds in large quantities include Ethereum rivals Polygon (MATIC), Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT). It was also reported earlier today that SHIB, ADA, Cahainlik (LINK) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are among the largest cryptocurrencies owned by the largest BSC whales.

Meanwhile, both Bitcoin and Ethereum showed significant gains in a matter of hours today. Bitcoin rose 4.24% on the day, from $42,599 to $44,405. Leading altcoin Ethereum, on the other hand, jumped 6.72% from $2,919 to $3,109. Both cryptocurrencies printed a long green candle at the start of the uptrend.