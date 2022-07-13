Massive leak of Modern Warfare 2 reveals Game modes, Perks, kill sequences and more

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 leaks came from an unlikely source: Call of Duty Mobile data mining. These efforts have revealed a number of details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and recent leaks claim to reveal game modes, perks, kill sequences and more that fans can expect after the release of the new game in October this year.

These leaks appeared thanks to Twitter user Reality, who posted the information along with his game icons to give them more legitimacy. However, Call of Duty fans should take the information with a grain of salt, and also keep in mind that some of the leaked content may not make it into the final product. After all, a lot can change between now and the release date of Modern Warfare 2 on October 28, so fans should keep that in mind.

According to leaked information, the main types of Call of Duty multiplayer matches will return to Modern Warfare 2, including “Find and Destroy”, “Team Fight to the Death”, “Every man for Himself” and “Confirmed Murder”. The leak also mentions more modern favorites like Gunfight. If the list of leaked game modes is accurate, it looks like Modern Warfare 2 players will also be able to check out some new modes like Ground Combat Bomb and All or Nothing.

Types of multiplayer matches Modern Warfare 2

All or Nothing Reward Capture the flag Agile Cyber Attack Demolition Domination Free for All Ground War Ground War Bomb Shootout Headquarters Infected Kill Confirmed Knockout Prisoner Rescue Search and Destroy Team Fight to the Death

Field improvements of Modern Warfare 2

Battle Rage EMP Inflatable Bait Sonar Pulse Sound Veil Stimpistol Tactical Camera

A series of murders in Modern Warfare 2

Cluster Spike Fuel Bomb Smoke Amphibious Thermobaric Shock Unit UAV

Perks of Modern Warfarfe 2

Enhanced Battle-hardened Cold-Blooded Double Time EOD Extra Tactical Focus Ghost Hardline High Alert Kill Chain Recharge Overkill Overwatch Pitcher Quick Fix Resupply Scavenger Splinter Spotter Survivor Tracker Customization

Fans should keep in mind that these are not necessarily exhaustive lists and that new ones may be added before the launch, just as some of these items may not make it into the final version. For example, there will almost certainly be more kill sequences in Modern Warfare 2 that players will be able to try out in multiplayer matches, in addition to those mentioned in the leak, although details will have to wait until a later date.

As for when Activision and Infinity Ward will reveal official details about the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2, it is still unknown. So far, announcements of Modern Warfare 2 have mostly focused on the content of the single-player campaign of the game, although leaks suggest that the beta version will take place sometime in September. If these leaks are true, then you need to imagine that more information about the multiplayer game Modern Warfare 2 will appear sooner rather than later.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.