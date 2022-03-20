Massive Breakthrough in Bitcoin and These Altcoins! What’s Happening?

As Bitcoin breaks resistance, $1.8 billion worth of cryptocurrencies are leaving the market. There are huge outflows in the cryptocurrency market. It has hit the cryptocurrency market as $1.8 billion worth of Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), and Tether (USDT) have left the market. Crypto analyst Arman Shirinyan says such a strong exit could be attributed to extreme fear in the market.

There was a net exit from Bitcoin and the leading altcoin, while a clear entry in the stablecoin Tether

Leading altcoin Ethereum has faced the biggest outflows in the market with $748 million in cryptocurrency moving from centralized exchanges. As Glassnode data shows, the net outflow for Ethereum is $162.4 million.

Bitcoin‘s net flow also remains negative, with around $700 million in crypto leaving the market as traders move their funds away from exchanges. The analyst states that large outflows during the correction period could cause a supply shock in the future, in which demand for the cryptocurrency rises to 2021 levels.

The only cryptocurrency to face a positive net flow was Ethereum-based stablecoin project Tether, which poured $353 million into the market. According to the analyst, this could reveal two things. First, traders will buy more cryptocurrencies with their Tether holdings, or second, the Treasury is releasing more coins into circulation to offset the price of the asset in the market.

Why do traders choose to move funds away from exchanges?

As is known, economic and market reasons can affect the willingness of traders to move funds away from central institutions. However, as we have mentioned in the news of Kriptokoin.com, the fact that the stock markets have recently faced the limitations of the regulators has caused panic among the crypto money investors who keep their assets on the exchanges.

Many CEOs warned users that they could not avoid orders from financial regulators and would have to ban or limit traders. According to the analyst, the disclosures encouraged exits from all major crypto exchanges as traders began to actively move funds to cold or non-hot storage wallets with unilateral access.