Massive Appearances In Arceus Pokémon Legends: What They Are And How To Take Advantage Of Them

Pokémon Legends: These Pokémon dens are a great way to get powerful species of specific creatures and shiny/shiny Pokémon in Hisui. One of the main novelties of Arceus Pokémon Legends is the introduction of random elements that directly affect each of the areas that make up the Hisui region: space-time distortions and massive appearances. As we already told you in our article dedicated to how to find shiny/variocolor Pokémon with the highest success rate, in this article we are going to explain in more detail what mass appearances are and why it is so interesting.

Mass appearances in Arceus Pokémon Legends, what are they? What are they for?

As if it were a Pokémon GO Community Day, from time to time we will see that when leaving from Villa Jubileo the Hisui general map will notify us about a massive appearance, which is essentially a nest of Pokémon of the same concentrated species at a specific point in Hisui. Just for a few minutes.

Thus, the interesting thing about these massive appearances comes when we are presented with the opportunity to look for a species that is more powerful than normal, with good Effort Levels, larger in size… or, why not, a variocolor unit/ shiny.

Tips for dealing with mass spawns: Save the game

Once we reach a massive appearance, the first thing we recommend is to save the game. The reason? Make sure that if you don’t get a shiny/shiny or you have bad luck in your captures, you can replay it before an autosave occurs (you can disable this autosave feature, by the way). Restarting the game will not remove the massive spawn if you save first.

The main recommendation is that you have Pokémon in your team that do enough damage to be able to almost completely weaken the target and that you have movements that change the state, such as sleepy or paralyzed, thus preventing them from inflicting damage on you and the fight from lasting more than account.

Stealth is essential in massive appearances, because if you chain many captures in a row without being seen, you will speed up the spawns; that is, the appearance of more species of the Pokémon protagonist of the massive appearance. In this way, it is more likely that large, powerful or shiny species will appear in that limited period of time.

Before the appearance of a shiny/variocolor, without a doubt the best thing is that you have Ultra Ball on hand, the Poké Ball with the highest capture rate under normal conditions (here you have all the types of Poké Ball).