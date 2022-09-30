Massimo Sinato Shares Knutsch-Pic with His Rebecca in Paris

These two do honor to the city of love! Since they took part in Let’s Dance, Rebecca Mir (30) and Massimo Sinato (41) have become one heart and one soul: they not only looked good on the dance floor, but everything was going great in their personal lives, and they fell in love with each other. together. In 2015, the TV stars got married quite romantically. Now Massimo and Rebecca have shown their love in Paris!

A professional dancer shared an excellent black and white photo on his Instagram profile: he kissed his wife on a typical balcony of the French capital. “I love Paris,” Massimo wrote in French. Apparently, he is currently supporting Rebecca during Paris Fashion Week in the metropolis — she has already published some information about the daily life of the model.

Fans of these two were over the moon from the cute picture. “The photos say something, this picture shows your love. Very cute,” one of the subscribers commented, touched, while others expressed their enthusiasm in the form of heart emoticons.