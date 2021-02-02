Mass Effect: what additional content does it include?

Mass Effect Legendary Edition incorporates more than 40 additional content throughout the entire trilogy. Find out which DLC are selected.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition is closer than we thought. After having confirmed its release date for May 14, we know in detail what additional content (DLC) will accompany the trilogy.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition: all the additional content included
More than 40 DLC will offer the remastering of the trilogy on PS4, Xbox One and PC, in addition to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S via backward compatibility. Do you want to know all its improvements? In this link you can read our impressions after attending their virtual presentation.
Then we leave you with all the history, promotional and equipment content that will be included at no additional cost. As we said in the preview, the three games will be linked to a single launcher.
Contents of the story
Mass effect
The sky is falling
Mass effect 2
Mass Effect: Genesis
Zaeed – The Price of Vengeance
Kasumi – Stolen Memory
Shadow Runner
Embers In Pack
Overlord Pack
Place of impact of the Normandy
Mass Effect 2: Arrival
Mass effect 3
Mass Effect: Genesis 2
Mass Effect 3: From the Ashes
Mass Effect 3: Extended Ending
Mass Effect 3: Leviathan
Mass Effect 3: Omega
Mass Effect 3: Citadel (Part 1 & Part 2)
Promotional
Mass effect 2
Recon Operations Package
Collector’s armor and weapon
Terminus armor and weapon
Incisor M-29
Dragon Blood Armor
Inferno Armor
Recognition Hood
Sentinel interface
Umbra Visor
N7 equipment
Mass effect 3
Raider AT-12
Chakram Launcher
Argus M-55
Indra M-90
Reckoner Knight Armor
Weapons, armor and packages
Mass effect 2
Equalizer package
Aegis Package
Ember Pack
Cerberus armor and weapon
Arch Project
Mass Effect 2: Alternate Appearance Pack 1
Mass Effect 2: Alternate Appearance Pack 2
Mass effect 3
Skirmish Pack
Surface Package
Mass Effect 3: Alternate Appearance Pack
Collector’s Edition Pack N7