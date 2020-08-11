Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered, opens store reservations

Electronic Arts has not announced the video game, but the chain of stores GAME UK has already enabled the purchase with advance payment. Graphic tests.

Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered can now be reserved in physical stores and the GAME digital portal in the United Kingdom. Said work, currently unannounced by Electronic Arts, opens its reservation period with advance payment and release date; apparently October 30th. An extensive thread on reddit, corroborated by different users through graphical tests, exposes what is currently a reality in British lands.

What we know about Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered and these reservations

The first thing to make clear is that this video game, as of today, does not officially exist. The difference with other occasions, where national or international stores list future unannounced titles in their product catalog, is that in this case the title appears in the store’s database; a list of future GAME releases in the UK (formerly September 29, now October 30); It can be booked in physical stores and on the web portal and appears in the list of active reservations in the GAME mobile application.

After three days since the original thread was posted on reddit, GAME UK has not intervened with any of the prospective buyers to indicate that it was a mistake. The links attached to the news include the rest of the graphic materials of this hypothetical Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered, whose nomenclature or code name is “N7”, the designation of the Military Vocation Code in the army of the Mass Systems Alliance. Effect.

As real are those reservations as the art book announced on July 20, whose name is The Art of The Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition. A suggestive title that, however, does not officially confirm that a remastered Mass Effect trilogy is on the way.

What is not indicated in any case are the platforms on which this product will be launched, if so; PS4 only.



