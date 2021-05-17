Mass Effect: The Heroine Miranda Shines in An Amazing Cosplay!

Mass Effect: With the launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, BioWare’s classic sci-fi franchise has returned to the spotlight, and players from around the world are celebrating its rich cast of striking characters, like dear Miranda Lawson!

The Russian cosplayer Maria Hanna has taken care of her version of the genetically modified heroine, as you can see in the posts that we separate here.

If you want to see even more pictures of Maria, she also has an Instagram account full of cool rehearsals!

Now, if your beach is to see Miranda from video games in action, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is scheduled for May 14, 2021 on PC (Steam and Origin), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

What did you think of this cosplay? Who was your favorite character in Mass Effect? Tell us in the comments below!