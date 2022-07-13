Mass Effect screenwriter was “surprised” by the demand for a novel about Garrus

The developer of Mass Effect, BioWare, never intended to turn the now beloved Garrus into a romantic version in the second game and was “blinded” when fans asked for it.

In “Ask Me Anything” on Reddit, Mass Effect screenwriter Drew Karpishin was asked if the BioWare team always intended to bring Garrus and Tali back in the second game or if it was decided later in response to the positive reaction of players to them.

“We always knew that they would return as companions,” Karpishin said. “I was a little surprised that fans wanted romantic options. I could sort of see Tali. You’d never seen her face, so it was easy to imagine something vaguely human (but she had these weird legs). Garrus stunned me,” he added. . “But as soon as we saw what the fans wanted, we decided to do it.”

Although Mass Effect 2 was released more than a decade ago, in 2010, talk about the game resumed last year when the trilogy was released in a single package called Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition.

BioWare also recently teased a fifth game and reported earlier in July that the writer of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Deus Ex prequels, Mary DeMarl, has joined the team as a senior story director.

Mass Effect 5, due to the lack of an official name, was “actively prototyped” as of February 2022 and was first announced in December 2021. BioWare has also released a new teaser that includes several secrets that fans must decipher, eliminate (and refute) an obvious leak that suggested that the original protagonist Commander Shepard is returning to the new game.

