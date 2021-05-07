Mass Effect Legendary Edition Will Have Performance Modes on Consoles

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: BioWare has confirmed that Mass Effect Legendary Edition will have performance options to prioritize performance or graphics on consoles.

In a statement, BioWare detailed how the different configurations available in Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be applied, which will be made available to all desktop consoles. The title, aimed specifically at PS4 and Xbox One, will not have versions optimized for the new generation, but the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X will be able to take advantage of their hardware technologies to natively improve the game’s performance. Check below the description of each of the modes.

Quality mode (focused on resolution)

PlayStation

Base PS4 / Slim – 1080p and 30 fps

PS4 Pro – 4K and 30 fps

PS5: 4K and 60 fps

Xbox

Xbox One / S – 1080p and 30 fps

Xbox One X – 4K and 30 fps

Xbox Series S – 4K and 30 fps

Xbox Series X – 4K and 60 fps

Frame Rate Mode (focused on performance)

PlayStation

Base PS4 / Slim – 1080p and 60 fps

PS4 Pro – 1440p and 60 fps

PS5: 1440p and 60 fps

Xbox

Xbox One / S – 1080p and 60 fps

Xbox One X – 1440p and 60 fps

Xbox Series S – 1440p and 60 fps

Xbox Series X – 1440p and 120 fps

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be released on May 24 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.