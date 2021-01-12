Mass Effect Legendary Edition: stores suggest launch

A listing that appeared on the website of major Asian retailers ended up leaking the release date of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, according to reliable sources on the Euro Gamer website.

This Monday (11), the Shopitree and GSShop stores, respectively in Singapore and Indonesia, listed the collection Mass Effect Legendary Edition, confirming that the title containing the first three games of the Mass Effect franchise and all its DLCs will be officially launched on March 12 of March this year. The ads were posted by a Twitter user, but the tweet has already been deleted from social media for no apparent reason.

So far, the remastering of the BioWare franchise has had little information shared, as Eletronic Arts has not released trailers, release dates or graphic details of the title. So far, it is only known that it will be multiplatform and with “textures, shaders, models, effects and technical resources” improved for the new generation, with support for 4K Ultra HD.

