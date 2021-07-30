Mass Effect Legendary Edition: See Players’ Favorite Choices

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition was released in May this year, giving many people the chance to see what the BioWare trilogy has to offer. And with that in mind, the producer shared an infographic showing players’ most popular options.

In addition to showing that many prefer to show the heroic side of Shepard (which, in 68% of cases, was a male character, with 40% of the total players following with the Soldier specialization), we can also see that 94% of players saved Wrex in Virmine, 96% healed Genpophage and 96% decided to forgive Tali.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is available in PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.