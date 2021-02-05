Mass Effect Legendary Edition: see comparison

The games in the Mass Effect trilogy were released between 2007 and 2012 and although they look very beautiful and suitable for the time, you cannot say that they have aged so well. Fortunately, Mass Effect Legendary Edition has remastered the three games for anyone who wants to try the trilogy for the first time or play them again in an enhanced way.

Of course, if you only see the scenes from the remastered version, you can’t really get a sense of everything that has changed. This is especially true for those who haven’t played anything from the franchise in years. A comparison of photos from the new version and the originals was made this week, but we had not yet seen scenes from the games themselves.

Fortunately, a YouTuber known as Cycu1 took all the footage from the first official trailer for Mass Effect Legendary Edition and made a video comparing everything with the scenes from the original games.

As you can see in the video above, the difference is much more noticeable when comparing the first game, which is obviously the oldest. While the second and third titles in the saga have improved a lot from the Legendary Edition, you can see that the differences are not that glaring.

Anyway, it cannot be denied that this special edition looks wonderful and should please new and old fans. For those who still don’t know, Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on May 14 this year.