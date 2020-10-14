Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Ranked in Korea

The remastering of the original BioWare trilogy appears again, after months of rumors and leaks. The office that classifies games by age in South Korea has done it again.

Days before the new name of Gods & Monsters (Immortals: Fenyx Rising) was announced, the body published its name publicly. Now, something similar has happened with one of the most rumored games in recent months. This is Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a remastering of the original trilogy that has not yet been officially announced, but which is already registered in that country. At the moment, no more details have been revealed about it, so it is unknown if it will finally be delayed until 2021, as some leaks point out.

According to GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, Electronic Arts decided to move the release date, which was scheduled for late this year, to early next year. The reason, always according to this source, is that BioWare needed to improve the first installment of the saga, since they considered that it was not up to the task and that it would be a burden for new players who accessed the saga through this product. . Grubb also maintains that the problems are both visual and playable, something developers are aware of.

No multiplayer but with DLC

Regarding the content, the journalist publishes that EA does not plan to launch the multiplayer of Mass Effect 3, but the package will include all the downloadable content released for Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3.

The galactic saga developed by the creators of Dragon Age and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic suffered a severe setback after the release of Mass Effect Andromeda, which had a rough start due to bugs. This led to EA canceling all plans related to future DLC. However, Kotaku has already noted that the studio is working on a new production, details of which have not yet been offered.



