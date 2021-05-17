Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, New Patch Now Available

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition: BioWare releases a new update that fixes some of the issues found in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition during the early days. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition fixes some of the problems encountered during the first days of stay on the market. The update is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

Full Mass Effect Legendary Edition May 17 Patch Notes

The patch notes cover all three games that are included in the Legendary Edition. Improved stability and the way some visual elements are displayed, such as shaders, lighting, and more. At MeriStation we have already shared our first feelings with this package. Find the full text through this link.

We leave you with the complete notes below:

general

Fixed an issue where the launcher could close or not respond when using a wireless headset on Xbox Series X. The crash can continue to occur if you enable or disable a helmet inside the launcher; a future patch will correct the problem.

Improved shaders for better interaction with lighting and ambient occlusion.

Stability improvements, fixes, and minor calibrations.

Mass effect

Improved terrain textures.

Fixed an issue where kills for related trophies and achievements were not being recorded correctly.

Resolved an issue where the character code might not appear in the squad menu (also affects Mass Effect 2).

Improvements to pre-rendered video scenes to reduce occasional artifacts (also affects Mass Effect 2).

Mass effect 2

Improved lighting and shadows in some video scenes.

Minor rendering and effects improvements for some levels.

Resolved minor problems in the achievement text.

Mass effect 3

Fixed an issue where kills for related trophies and achievements were not being recorded correctly.