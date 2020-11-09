Mass Effect Legendary Edition is announced for 2021

Finally BioWare delighted its fans and confirmed one of the most anticipated rumors of recent times with the announcement of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, made on the developer’s official Twitter on November 7. Check out:

Your choices. Your squad. Your Shepard. Relive the legend in a remastered edition of the highly acclaimed trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrives Spring 2021.https://t.co/jLUj8FUGaI pic.twitter.com/vxTKyq4LQ1 — BioWare (@bioware) November 7, 2020

“Your choices. Your squad. Your Shepard. Relive the legend in the remastered edition of the acclaimed trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be released in the fall of 2021.” The post also includes a brief video teaser without any gameplay samples.

More surprisingly, the studio also announced that a new chapter in the series is currently under development, but that’s all we know for now. The collection will include all Mass Effect 1, 2 and 3 games and DLC, all optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

We will be able to revisit the space saga in our autumn of 2021 with versions for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and they will be compatible with Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5, respectively, where they will run with even more visual improvements. Were you happy with the news? Comment below!



