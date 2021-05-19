Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Gets Update With Visual Improvements

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition received an update last Monday (17), and among the novelties are several visual improvements for each of the titles that make up this package, in addition to fixes for some already known errors.

From now on, players can already see a visual difference in the collection, such as elements that interact more naturally with light, improvements in terrain textures for the first game in the series and some minor adjustments in pre-rendered cut scenes. for the first two titles.

Speaking specifically of Mass Effect 2, the community will also have the chance to see lights and shadows with improvements in cinematics and also improvements in VFX. However, be prepared to receive this update as there are reports on the network saying that it may require more than 10GB of storage space.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is now available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC.